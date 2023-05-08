Teenage Hadebe undergoes operation after leg injury

Teenage Hadebe has undergone successful surgery on his right leg.

The Houston Dynamo defender was placed on the club’s injury list on Sunday after picking up a leg injury.

He wasn’t even included in matchday squad for the goalless draw against Real Salt Lake and the Warriors international later confirmed his injury.

In an update made after the operation, Hadebe said: “Road to Recovery. Big thanks to Dr Greaser and his team on successful surgery. (I am) thankful for all the support from my family, friends and teammates. Houston Dynamo, can’t wait to be back.”

Hadebe is expected to be out for at least six weeks.