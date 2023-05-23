Watch: Musona registers latest assist this season

Knowledge Musona registered his latest assist for Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League this season on Monday.

The Zimbabwean forward, who is the team’s captain, created the side’s only goal in the match as they lost 2-1 to Al Taawoun.

He received the ball before playing a cutback to Mohammed Mohsen, who netted it.

Musona now has nine assists and seven goals this season.

Here are some of his stats in game.