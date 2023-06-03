Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets suffer first defeat of Malawi Super League season

Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets have suffered their first defeat of the 2023 Malawian Super League season after losing 1-0 to Chitipa United.

Bullets had gone for the opening seven matches without a lose to take the top spot on the table with seventeen points.

But the undefeated run has come to an end after Chitipa registered their fourth win of the campaign.

The result has left second placed Silver Strikers as the only team in the Super League yet to concede a defeat this season.

Bullets, who are the defending champions, will also surrender the top spot if the Strikers win their matchday 8 encounter against Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday afternoon.