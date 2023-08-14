Alec Mudimu joins new club in Africa

Alec Mudimu has reportedly found a new home in North Africa following his departure at Welsh side Flint Town United.

According to several reports in Tunisia, the Warriors international has signed with Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 side Olympique Beja.

The defender is said to have signed a two-year-contract with the top-flight club after passing his medical last week.

Beja will play in the CAF Confederation Cup this season, starting their campaign against Libyan side Abu Salem SC next week.

The nomadic 28-year-old Mudimu has in the past played for Welsh club Cefn Druids, Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol, Turkish club Ankaraspor, Torpedo Kutaisi and Saburtalo Tbilisi in Georgia, and English lower tier side Altrincham.