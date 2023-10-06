Live: CWC – Zimbabwe vs Lesotho

Follow our live coverage of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship game between Zimbabwe vs Lesotho.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Lesotho

39′ Corner kick to Zim, Lesotho clear the. danger.

34′ Katona receives a ball inside the box. She tries a volley but fails to pack her shot properly and the ball goes wide. The forward picks a knock in the process but the referee sees nothing wrong with the challenge. She goes out for a few moments to receive medical attention. Play continues.

33′ Sub: Lesotho make their first change of the game.

30′ Zimbabwe get two successive corner kicks. Neshamba manages to connect the second one but sends her shot over.

25′ Corner kick to Zim. The ball is sent into the box. Lesotho clear the. danger and quickly launch a counter. The opponents reach the Mighty Warriors’ goal area but fluff a good scoring chance. Zim clear the danger.

23′ Water Break.

19′ Big Chance!!! Chibanda sends in a good cross and falls on unmarked Katona who controls the ball before striking at goal. However, her effort is blocked from point blank by the advancing goalkeeper.

13′ Yellow Card to Matloheloa (Lesotho).

9′ Corner kick to Zimbabwe, played short before a cross comes in. Katona is waiting in box but misses her header and the ball goes wide for a goal kick.

8′ Moyo picks a loose ball outside the box and tries a shot. Her effort is weak and the keeper collects with ease.

3′ Shongwe with a big one-hand save to deny Lesotho a lead in a 1-v-1.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Zim XI: Shonga, Neshamba, Mharadzi, Ncube, Kaitano, Katona, Chibanda, Mugari, Dambamuromo, Chihoro, Muromo.

Lesotho XI: