Mighty Warriors in winning start at 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship

The Mighty Warriors started their 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship campaign on a positive note after beating Lesotho in Friday’s Group C opener played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Privilege Mupeti scored the solitary goal in the encounter as Zimbabwe’s Women’s National Team marked their return to international football after the lifting of the FIFA ban in June.

After a goalless first half which saw both sides creating chances, Shadreck Mlauzi’s charges regrouped and put a better performance in the second period as they switched to long balls.

Mupeti, who had come on a few moments before, made a solo run before slotting home on the 58th minute to break the deadlock.

Christabel Katona, the Player of the Match as voted by COSAFA, had a big chance to double the lead ten minutes later but saw her effort go wide.

Zimbabwe continued to dominate the pace but failed to convert the chances that followed as they held on to their lead to win the match 1-0.

The victory put the Mighty Warriors on three points in Group C.