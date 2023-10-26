Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro wary of Warriors ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro expects a difficult encounter against Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers next month.

The Super Eagles will play the Warriors on 20 November, just three days after hosting Lesotho in their first Group C encounter.

Speaking to BBC Sports, Peseiro said they tricky opponents in the coming but maintained that his charges should beat them at all cost.

“When I signed my contract, my ambition was to take Nigeria to the World Cup and make them African champions.

“You must beat Lesotho and Zimbabwe, but you cannot think it’s easy.

“Before, it’s possible you could see the big difference between the teams but that is no longer true. Teams are closing the gaps.”

The away game against the Warriors is likely to be played in Kigali, Rwanda due to unavailability of suitable venues in Zimbabwe.