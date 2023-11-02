Wolves youngster Leon Chiwome’s availability for Warriors camp not 100% certain

Wolverhampton U21 striker Leon Chiwome’s availability for the Warriors camp for this month’s games is not 100% certain.

The youngster, who was born in the UK to an English mother and a Zimbabwean father, received his first call-up to the national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C games against Rwanda and Nigeria tgis month.

The 17-year-old’s inclusion was a surprise one but there’s doubt if he will able to join the Warriors camp.

This is because Chiwome is an England U17 player and the team is set to play in the FIFA U17 World Cup set for Indonesia from 10 November to 2 December.

Having taken part in the qualifying campaign that also formed part of the Euro U17 tournament earlier this year, the forward is expected to make the Young Lions’ final squad for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup.

In an interview last month, Chiwome set his eyes on November’s under-17 World Cup in Indonesia and hoped to be a part of the England camp.

He said on the Wolves website: “There’s the World Cup in November which is massive as well trying to following in the footsteps of Morgan Gibbs-White (former Wolves player) – they went and won it then (in 2017), so why can’t we go and win it this time? That’s definitely a massive goal.”

But should he misses out on the England World Cup squad, and provided his Zimbabwean passport is ready, Chiwome’s chances to report for the Warriors camp will be high.