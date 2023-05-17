Zim youngster Leon Chiwome named in England squad for Euro U17 finals

Zimbabwean forward Leon Chiwome has been named in the final England squad for the UEFA U17 EURO.

Chiwome is part of a 21-man Young Lions selection that will play at the tournament in Hungary from Wednesday.

The 16-year-old plays for Wolves U18s after arriving from AFC Wimbledon last year

He was born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, which also makes him eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition will acts as the European qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup, with five spots up for grab.

Four teams who reach the semi-finals will automatically get the tickets for the tournament while a play-off between two of the beaten quarter-finalists will decide the fifth qualifier.