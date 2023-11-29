FIFA hits Polokwane City with transfer ban

FIFA have reportedly imposed a transfer ban on South African top-flight side Polokwane City.

According to SABC Sports, the sanction comes after the Limpopo-based side failed to pay former player Khuda Muyaba his outstanding balance.

The Malawian international was contracted to club for three years since January 2020, but he terminated the deal in March this year when he went for several months without pay.

This, as per FIFA rules, was a breach of contract on City’s side.

The publication claims that City have since received communication from FIFA that they cannot register players until they have settled their dispute with Muyaba.

Polokwane City joins an alarmingly growing list of South African PSL teams that have received transfer bans.

The teams that received the sanction in the past few years include Kaizer Chiefs, Moroka Swallows, Royal AM as well as Chippa United.