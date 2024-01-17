“Taking a penalty is not easy,” Broos defends Tau after miss

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has refused to criticize Percy Tau over the star’s penalty miss in Bafana Bafana’s defeat to Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals last night.

Bafana succumbed to a 0-2 loss to the Eagles in Group E, thanks to quickfire goals in the second half from Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko.

Broos’ charges had the chance to draw first blood in the first half, when they were awarded a penalty, after Evidence Makgopa was fouled in the box.

Tau stepped but, but the Al Ahly star skied his effort over the crossbar.

In his post-match interview, Broos explained that there are three penalty takers in his team, and the fact that Tau failed to convert is normal.

“There are three guys for the game, it was Aubrey [Modiba], Mokoena and Percy,” said the Belgian.

“And they decide on the pitch. It’s not up to me, the one who feels best has to take the penalty.

“I think Teboho took this responsibility and we can’t blame him for that, certainly not because taking a penalty is not easy. But it changed the game,” added Broos.