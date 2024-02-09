Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos addresses exit talk after missing out on Afcon title

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has cleared the air on his future following his team’s semifinal loss against Nigeria to miss out on the 2023 Afcon title.

South Africa lost the match 4-2 on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

Speaking after the match, Broos talked about his future with the team and expressed willingness to continue as the head coach.

“First of all I never said that I should stop – I never said it,” said Broos as cited by iDiski Times.

“It was only when you talk about my age and then I think it’s normal that you think about ‘yeah, maybe it’s time that I’m going to stop’. But I never said that I was going to stop or that I stop.

“So again I’m very happy in my job as I said a few days ago. The guys give me a lot of satisfaction, a lot. I’m proud as a coach to be a coach of that team. So the rest the future will tell us.”