Evans Rusike spotted training at local club

Evans Rusike was spotted training at a local top-flight club after spending the last nine months without a club.

Rusike left DStv Premiership side Moroka Swallows at the end of last season and struggled to get a team in South Africa.

He was training alone to keep fit until recently when Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Yadah invited him for assessment.

Reports have indicated that the 33-year-old strike has since signed up with the club to mark his return to the local league for the first time in eight years.

Rusike follows Khama Billiat, who joined Yadah last month after spending thirteen years in South Africa.

Another former South Africa-based player Ovidy Karuru has also been linked with the Miracle Boys.