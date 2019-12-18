Warriors defender Alec Mudimu says he is delighted to complete his move to Moldovan side FC Sheriff.

The 24-year old left Welsh top-flight club Cefn Druids last week and will start playing for his new team in January.

He posted a statement on his Instagram account on Tuesday saying:

“Delighted to sign a deal with FC Sheriff, cannot wait to get going now and help the team to more success and victory.

“A dream come true with a team of big magnitude, desire, success and passion and also a great challenge I’m looking forward too. Onwards and upwards.”

Meanwhile, the details of his contract with his new team are unknown at this time.

