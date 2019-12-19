Khama Billiat could return to action this weekend after spending two weeks on the sidelines.

Kaizer Chiefs’ medical team had recommended a break for the player until the 22nd of December after he aggravated his hamstring problem on international duty last month.

The 29-year old conducted full training sessions with the team ahead of the trip to KZN.

Amakhosi face Maritzburg United on Sunday in their final game of 2019 before going for a Christmas break in which Billiat will have further treatment.

