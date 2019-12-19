There were violent clashes between Catalonia independence protesters and police which happened outside Camp Nou stadium as Barcelona played a goalless draw against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

46 people were injured and five arrested during the incident.

The protesters barricaded the streets and set on fire after police arrived in dozens of vans, according to a AFP.

Fans inside the stadium also interrupted play in the 55th-minute when they threw inflated balls on the pitch.

The Wednesday’s La Liga game which was supposed to take place in October was postponed due to security concerns after similar clashes took place.

Comments

comments