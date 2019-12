Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere scored again for Le Havre in their 1-1 draw with Chambly in the French Ligue 2 on Friday night.

The 23-year-old opponed the scoring in the 6th minute, his 17th goal of the current campaign, after finding the back of the net last week in the defeat to Clermont Foot.

As a result of the draw, Le Havre are now 7th on the table, with 29 points from 19 games.

Their next game is away to Niort on the 10th of January.

