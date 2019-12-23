Zimbabwe Premier League champions FC Platinum are set to appoint Hendrik Pieter de Jongh as their new head coach, Soccer24 can exclusively reveal.

De Jongh opted not to extend his stay with Highlanders with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

The Dutchman arrived at Bosso in September and signed a short-term performance-based deal. Following a successful three-month spell which included winning the Chibuku Super Cup, the club offered him a new contract but he turned it down this week and indicated he will be seeking a new challenge.

De Jongh has signed a pre-contract with FC Platinum and will be unveiled in the new year. “Everything went quite fast and he will be the new FC Platinum head coach from January a source close to the deal told Soccer24.

FC Platinum have been on the hunt for an experienced substantive head coach since the departure of Norman Mapeza.

