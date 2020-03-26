Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has reminded the star trio of Khama Billiat, Keegan Dolly and Percy Tau that the club is still their home and they can return in future.

The trio dazzled and took the ABSA Premiership by storm before moving to Kaizer Chiefs, Montpellier and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Billiat on the hand has been widely tipped to make a return to the Pretoria-based side.

Mosimane, reminded the trio via a post on Twitter the Brazilians will stil welcome them with open hands in future should they wish to return for anything.

“Top Guns! We will forever cherish and remember your contributions !Chloorkop is still your home at anytime you need training , rehab and etc. We still love you guys,” he noted.

