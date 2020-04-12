Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi says Norman Mapeza didn’t get a cent when he resigned as the head coach in March.

Mapeza was just four months into his two-year deal when he gave up his post under unclear circumstances.

But it’s believed he had grown frustrated with the Mpengesi’s interferences in the affairs of the technical team.

In an interview, with IOL, the Chippa boss explained that they didn’t compensate the Zimbabwean gaffer when he left the club because he was not fired.

He said: “Unlike (Norman) Mapeza for instance who resigned, he didn’t get anything, but when it comes to other coaches we have to settle (financially) whether for three months or even more than that.”

Chippa United has changed four coaches this season, and the team is now managed by Rhulani Mokwena who was loaned out by Orlando Pirates.

