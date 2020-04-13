CAPS United have loaned out five players to Division One side Black Mambas ahead of the new season.

Valentine Musarurwa and Kudzi Nyamupfukudza lead an array of stars who failed to make it into Darlington Dodo’s squad. The list is completed by Clive Rupiya, Kelvin Ndebele, Tinashe Balakasi, Pride Zivengwa and Obey Muleya.

Balakasi and Muleya were among the 22 arrivals at the Green Machine in the pre-season and their club debut will be delayed. The other 20 all made it into the 30-man squad registered by Dodo.

United’s vice chairman Nhamo Tutisani confirmed the news to the Herald and also revealed about the existence of a deal with the Division One outfit.

“Yes, we have a deal with Black Mambas,” said Tutisani. “The deal will see the two clubs engage in different exchange programmes involving players and the technical staff.

“The players who Darlington Dodo would have excluded from his PSL register will be loaned to Black Mambas.

“The matter is, we need all the players we have at the moment but unfortunately only 25 plus the five development players will be registered with the PSL. The remainder will be loaned to Black Mambas. They could be recalled even in the mid-season transfer period.”

Comments

comments