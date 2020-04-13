Terrence Dzvukamanja has picked his ultimate South African Premier Soccer League best XI, but there is no place for Zimbabwean players.

The Bidvest Wits midfielder, who crossed to the south of Limpopo in 2018, named several big names including yesteryear greats such for Mark Fish, Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, Doctor Khumalo, Shoes Moshoeu and Teko Modise.

While Zimbabwean players such as Tinashe Nengomasha, Wilfred Mugeyi, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona have created a huge mark in the South African football, Dzvukamanja feels they can’t make it into his ultimate best team.

Here is his best XI posted by Wits:

This is Terrence Dzvukamanja’s ultimate NSL/PSL starting XI. Who makes your team? 🤔 #Nakanjani ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/HWXpNY6UgP — Bidvest Wits (at 🏡) (@BidvestWits) April 13, 2020

