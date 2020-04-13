Italy’s football association is hoping to carry coronavirus tests on players in May ahead of a possible return to action, its president Gabriele Gravina has said.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the virus outbreak which saw players at a number of clubs infected.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Gravina said that he was still determined for the season to be completed no matter how long it took. There are still 12 rounds of matches to be played, plus several outstanding fixtures.

“As soon as the conditions are right, we’ll finish the championship,” he said.

“Soon, there will be a meeting, we will establish the procedure which we will then communicate. We will start, I hope, at the beginning of the month (May) with tests to ensure that players are negative and the training can follow.

“Will we play through the summer? We don’t have a deadline but the idea is to finish the championships.”

Comments

comments