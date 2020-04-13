Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says he yet to decide on his future as he enters into the final year of his contract at the Catalan giants.

The Croatian has constantly been linked with a move away from Barca, with Juventus, Inter, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain previously reported to be interested in him.

“I am not a sack of potatoes,” he told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. “I will decide on my future.

“I want to be where I am valued. If it is here, [I would be] delighted, and if not, it will be where I decide.”

Rakitic joined Barca from Spanish rivals Sevilla in 2014. Since arriving, he has won four La Liga titles and the Champions League among other pieces of silverware.

The 32-year old is just one game shy of 300 appearances for Barcelona.

Comments

comments