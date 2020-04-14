Barcelona have announce board changes after six directors resigned last week resigned in protest at the way the club is being run.

The board members who stepped down include two of the club’s four vice presidents – Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombasin. The list is completed by directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor.

In a statement, Barca said the board approved the appointments new directors following a meeting on Monday.

“At the proposal of the President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Board of Directors have approved the appointment of Jordi Moix, as Vice President for Economic and Equity; Pau Vilanova, as institutional vice president; Oriol Tomàs, as Vice President of the Commercial Area; Marta Plana, as Secretary of the Board of Directors; and David Bellver, as treasurer.

“Javier Bordas will be the manager responsible for the football first team, while Xavier Vilajoana will be in charge of Barça B, the youth teams and women’s football. The executives responsible for the Compliance Committee will be the Secretary of the Board, Marta Plana, and the treasurer, David Bellver, while Joan Bladé, in addition to continuing to be responsible for the basketball teams, will be responsible for the Control and Transparency Committee,” reads the statement.

The club added they would take legal action against Rousand after he alleged that one of the club’s executives was using club funds to line his own pockets.

