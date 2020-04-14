A suggestion which can see the English Premier League being completed has beeen brought forward by the FA.

The English top flight, just like all leagues in Europe, has been put on hold, owing to the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic, the worst health crisis in over 100 years which has resulted in the death of over 75 000 people to date, worldwide.

Reports in English media indicate that the FA is offering both Wembley and St George’s Park as venues to finish the Premier League season, should the league make such a request.

The suggestion is that both venues be used as alternative stadiums where the remaining fixtures of the 2019/20 season be played behind closed doors.

Runaway leaders Liverpool are a mind-boggling 25 points clear at the summit of the table and only two wins away from their first league title in 30 years, while Aston Villa, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich City are set for one of the most enticing relegation battles in recent years, should the league resume.

