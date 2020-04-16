Video: Wifred Mugeyi’s shocking miss at AFCON 2004 Soccer24 on 16 Apr, 2020 It was a shocking a miss, contender for miss of the tournament. Wilfred Mugeyi’s miss for the Warriors against Egypt at AFCON 2004. Watch the video below: https://u83y9h.c2.acecdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/7D4B13A5-8F7D-4A04-AE9E-BB8476DE5099.mp4 Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Comments comments No related posts.