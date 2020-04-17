English Premier League clubs are expected to hold a meeting via a video conference today to discuss how best to complete the 2019/20 season.

The EPL is on hold since the middle of March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports have suggested that an increasing number of clubs want the season concluded by June 30 because of player contracts. They are concerned about the fact that out-of-contract and loan players will be able to walk away despite FIFA recommendations that deals due to expire could be extended to the end date of any domestic campaign.

The League, meanwhile, has not yet find the date for restart, having stated that play will not resume until “it is safe and appropriate to do so”.

Clubs are still in favour of doing everything they can to finish the season, rather than declare it null and void.

