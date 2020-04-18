Today marks exactly 40 years since Zimbabwe attained Independence from British encroachment and members of the senior men’s national soccer team, the Warriors, have weighed in with messages on various forms of social media.

England-based Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa had this to say: “Happy Independence Day.”

“This covid19 pandemic threatens to take away a part of our daily freedom but we pray to God for Grace and Restoration…The Status Quo still remains to be “free and INDEPENDENT”… ZIMBABWE TODAY U TURNED 40! SAFE INDEPENDENCE ZIMBABWE,GOD BLESS US ALL, GOD BLESS ZIMBABWE,“ wrote Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba posted a picture of him with the Zimbabwean flad and captioned it “Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe.”

FC Sherrif Tiraspol defender Alec Mudimu also posted a picture of him in gold and green and captioned it “Happy Independence Motherland Zimbabwe.”

France-based Marshall Munetsi wrote “Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe.”

