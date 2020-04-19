Norman Mapeza’s agent Gibson Mahachi has confirmed that Absa Premiership club AmaZulu has enquired about the availability of the coach.

Mapeza is currently without a club after leaving Chippa United in early March, having taken charge of the team for just five months.

Speaking to the Standard, Mahachi confirmed that there are also other foreign clubs interested in his services, though he didn’t name them.

“So far, nothing has materialised for a new deal for the coach,” the agent said. “Amazulu have, of course, made an inquiry together with several other foreign clubs which I’ll not reveal by their names at this stage.

“But for the moment, Mapeza is resting until a better offer comes and in the meantime, we are open and listening to offers coming our way.

“There is no need for us to rush. When the right offer comes we will embrace it but for the moment we are waiting and looking forward to it.”

Amazulu are currently without a head coach after sending their Slovakian tactician Jozef Vukusic on special leave following a string of poor results.

Comments

comments