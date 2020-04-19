Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says the one thing he regrets most in his international career is not winning any trophy with the Black Stars.

The striker, who is currently unattached, has earned over 105 caps after making his debut in 2003 at the age of 17. He appeared at seven Afcon tournaments and almost won the trophy in 2010 and 2015 when his side lost in the final to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectively.

Speaking to Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah, Gyan said: “Not winning any trophy with the Black Stars bothers me.

“Since 2003, I have only gotten a bronze medal and silver. I want the gold which I don’t have.

“So that’s what bothers me till now, and that is what I want to achieve.”

The former Sunderland forward, who will turn 35 in November, revealed a few months ago that he will welcome a selection to feature at the 2021 Afcon finals if Ghana qualifies.

