The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has postponed both interclub finals due to the coronavirus.

The continental football body had only put on hold the semifinals with the hope the fixtures would be played on time before the original dates for the inaugural one-legged finals at the end of May.

But due to the pandemic, all activities are currently suspended across Africa and the world as part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

“Following the decision to postpone of the semi-finals of the CAF Interclubs competitions due to evolving nature of COVID-19, CAF today announces that the finals of the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 has been put on hold until further notice,” Caf has confirmed.

The Confederation Cup was set for 24 May at Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium in Rabat, Morocco while the Champions League would have been hosted five days later at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon.

The new schedule will be communicated in due time after consultation with the various stakeholders.

