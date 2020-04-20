A staunch Warriors fan has boldly declared that skipper Knowledge Musona should be counted among the country’s natural resources.

Taizivei Makwanda (29) of Harare, made the remarks in response to the Soccer24 WhatsApp platform launched on Monday.

“I will definitely join that plartform, especially if it affords me the chance to follow Musona’s progres at his Belgian club (KAS Eupen). That guy shoud be counted among Zimbabwe’s natural resources,” he said.

Quizzed further on why he thinks so, Makwanda said: “Whether you are a man or woman, if you don’t know Musona then you are a not a proud Zimbabwean. In Musona we are looking at a player with the complete package; talent, dedication, discipline and patriotism and he is a reason for me to be a proud Zimbabwean.”

