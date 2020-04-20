A popular football site has ranked Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat in the top three of the greatest players to ever represent Zimbabwe.

The 29-year old former Sundowns diminutive winger is one of the most adored football players in the country and has delivered for the Warriors on numerous occasions.

In their Zimbabwe at 40 special article, Goal.com listed Billiat together with former Warriors skippers Peter Ndlovu and Benjani ‘The Undertaker’ Mwaruwari as their top three players of all time to ever don the gold and green strip.

Peter Ndlovu is the first ever African player to grace the English Premier League when he moved from his boyhool club Highlanders to Coventry City in 1992 while Mwaruwari played for Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth in the English top division.

