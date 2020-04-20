Kaitano Tembo says he is not worried about his future at SuperSport United as there are other serious issues to deal with at the moment.

The Zimbabwean gaffer’s two-year contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Tembo said his job is the least of his worries as he is currently bothered about the health and safety of his players during the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would be selfish to worry about my job when the country is going through a difficult time.

“Let’s worry about the issues of hygiene and safety first, and at the right time we can discuss other vital issues, this is not the right time to do that,” the gaffer was quoted as saying by The Daily Sun.

Meanwhile, SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews has already confirmed that they will start the contract talks at the end of the season.

