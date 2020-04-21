Former Warriors midfielder Esrom Nyandoro says he decided to put his jerseys on a charity auction because to him they are worth more than just giving away money.

The 40-year old announced on Sunday that he will auction part of his memorabilia to help raise funds to purchase COVID-19 protective clothing for Zimbabweans.

“I want to give back the jersey because I feel it’s special to give a jersey for auction,” he said, according to Daily Sun.

“This is a sacrifice for me because a jersey is something worth keeping for memories sake and children, but in this case, I feel it’s best to give back to the people who supported me.

“I would have loved to keep the jersey, but the sacrifice is worth it.”

The auction will take place on April 27 at 8 pm CAT on his Instagram page.

Comments

comments