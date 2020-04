Lokomotiv Moscow player Innokenty Samokhvalov died while training at home during the Coronavirus-enforced worldwide football break.

The 22-year-old is suspected to have succumbed to heart failure during a solo training session.

Lokomotiv Moscow announced the sad development via a statement on their website.

‘On April 20, defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died. The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified,’ reads the statement.

