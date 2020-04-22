Highlanders coach Mark Harrison has urged the Premier Soccer League to align the local top flight with other leagues in Europe.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, unlike most leagues in Africa and Europe, starts in March and and runs up to November, an arrangement which the Englishman believes does not work, especially in the current Covid-19 induced circumstances.

“We now have to ask the question: How are we going to play a full season? What will happen next? We don’t know when we will be allowed to regroup. We don’t know when football will be allowed to play again. When we kick off, are we going to have to play a full season? Do we now use the opportunity to re-align our season and go to an August kick-off like the rest of Africa and Europe? That is possible. Do you squeeze a football season in five or six months or you play a half-season one rounder. There are so many questions to be asked and so many answers to be given I guess,” Harrison told NewsDay.

Other leagues kick off in August and end around May, a setup which is also used in the South African ABSA Premiership.

