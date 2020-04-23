Emmanuel Adebayor has refused to donate to his homeland of Togo in the fight against coronavirus.

The 36-year old former EPL player spoke his mind in a Facebook Live video after he was criticised for not following other former stars such as Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o who have donated in their home countries.

Eto’o gave away relief packages which had food, soaps, sanitisers and protective equipment while Drogba helped to set up a hospital which will be used as a screening centre of the disease.

In the video, Adebayor who has an estimated fortune of $45m hit back saying he “did not bring the coronavirus to Togo” and will continue to “do what he wants to do with his money.”

He said: “For those who say that I do not donate, let me be very clear, I really do not donate. This is very simple.

“I do what I want to do, eat the food I want, and this is the most important. Then, there will be those who criticise me for not having established a charity in Togo.

“I’m sorry that people compare me to Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba by asking me why I don’t have a foundation or why I don’t donate, as if I was the one who brought the coronavirus to Togo…

“I am neither the one nor the other, I am me, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor. A word of advice for the guys regarding donations, I will not do that. Everything is clear and very simple. Thank you and good day.”

