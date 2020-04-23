AmaZulu have taken steps to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak by cutting down salaries of their players and the coaching staff.

Football in South Africa has been suspended since mid-March following the imposition of the national lockdown. This has seen revenue at the Durban-based club plummetting and fearing for a complete halting of operations, the chiefs have decided to cut the salaries starting this month.

Usuthu have thirty-seven players registered and among them are two Zimbabweans – Butholezwe Ncube and Talent Chawapiwa.

Meanwhile, reports in the country suggest that the move has left several players disgruntled and they have now asked the South African Football Players’ Union to step in and represent them in the matter.

AmaZulu and the rest of the PSL teams still receive monthly grants of about R2-million. The club is also getting their sponsorship package from SPAR.

Comments

comments