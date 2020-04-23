England-based Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has launched a website for his foundation, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation.

The Aston Villa number 11 set in motion the organization in March this year as a way of giving back to the community and it’s purpose is “to help and support people in need and improve the livelihood of the young generation.”

Through the foundation, the former Club Brugge man has managed to pay tuition and exam fees for 1000 students.

The foundation’s website is www.marvelousnakambafoundation.org.uk and allows visitors to have detailed information on it’s aim, the programs it intends to undergo as well as affording the visitors the chance to donate towards it’s various initiatives.

Click the link below to visit the site:

https://marvelousnakambafoundation.org.uk

