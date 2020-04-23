Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side is not yet a ‘finished article’ and there is plenty of room for improvement.

The Reds are a staggering 25 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table and broke plenty of records before football was put on hold due to the Coronavirus crisis but the German expects more from his side.

“We will not change, that’s the first thing, but whether we will be successful depends on what other clubs are doing as well because they have all the chance to improve things, do things better. So I have no clue what the future will hold for us,” Klopp told SkySports.

“But we will not change, this team is not the finished article, and we have a lot of space for improvement, and we work on that. We have fresh blood coming through internally and can improve this team, which is great,” he added.

Apart from being runaway Premier League leaders, Klopp’s charges are also the defending World and European champions after triumphing in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

