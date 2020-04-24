Esrom Nyandoro’s jerseys will open at a US$10 000 bid at an auction meant to raise funds to fight against Coronavirus.

The former Warriors midfielder will put part of his memorabilia up for public sale on April 27 at 8 pm CAT on his Instagram page. The jerseys to be sold include the number 3 shirt he wore in the opening matches at the 2004 and 2006 AFCON finals.

The participation fee has been pegged at US$1000 and a maximum of ten participants will be allowed.

The closing date for registration is on Sunday and for more information, one can get in touch on +263782339671 or +27616713791.

The proceeds will be used to buy protective masks and sanitizers which will be donated in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Comments

comments