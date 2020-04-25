Moses Chunga says the lack of appreciation to football legends in the country is one of the reasons local football is struggling to grow.

The former Warriors captain who now coaches Chapungu revealed this during an interview with NewsDay.

“One of the reasons our game continues to lag behind is that we don’t recognise and appreciate the role our football legends played,” he said.

The gaffer also lamented the issue of money they received during the Warriors legends’ match against their Barcelona counterparts played in Harare in 2017.

He said: “For example, you can imagine we were paid a paltry US$3 000 each while the Barcelona legends went home with around US$50 000.

“These are issues that you as reporters should be highlighting because you fail to understand why we are treated differently like that.

“Even at stadiums, those that have played the game for the country struggle to enter to watch matches. You can even have dogs being unleashed on you.”

Comments

comments