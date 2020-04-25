Fifa has given Kenya FA (FKF) a few more days to clear the debt owed to former coach Adel Amrouche.

The association was ordered to pay Amrouche over US$1m by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last October after the Belgian gaffer reported a wrongful dismissal from his job as the head coach in 2014.

He was sacked 18 months into a five-year tenure, following a 1-0 aggregate loss to Lesotho in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

CAS had given a deadline of 24th April 2020 for the payment to be made or risk a World Cup elimination.

But after appealing for an extension, the case will now be resubmitted to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on May 18 for evaluation. This will give the FKF at least a week to sort out their house in order.

Comments

comments