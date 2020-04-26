Bulawayo giants Highlanders’ 18-year wait for one of their players to be crowned Soccer Star of the Year has generated a lot of debate in the local football fraternity.

The last Bosso player to rule the roost in the local league was defence stalwart Dezidelio ‘Dazzy’ Kapenya, who scooped the 2002 accolade.

Since then, Bosso supporters have watched from a distance as their rivals Dynamos and CAPS United have provided a combined nine Soccer Stars of the Year.

To add spice to the already intriguing debate, the Highlanders class of 2006, which had the likes of the magical Honor Gombami within their ranks, did not only win the league, but beat bitter rivals Dynamos home and away on their way to doing so, yet the selectors saw it fitting to award the accolade to Motor Action’s Clement Matawu.

“For goodness sake, how can domestic football, really sit down today and find peace, sleep well without being haunted by the demons inflicted by some of these judgments from hell, with the infamy that 18 years have now passed since a Highlanders player was last crowned Soccer Star of the Year?” wrote veteran The Herald journalist Robson Sharuko is his latest edition of Sharuko on Saturday.

Even at his brilliance in his 20s while still at Bosso, Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo did not win the accolade, only for him to do so after moving to CAPS United, at 30.

Zimbabwe Soccer Stars of the Year from 1969

Year Player (Club)

*1969* George Shaya (Dynamos)

*1970* Tendai Chieza (Mangula)

*1971* Peter Nyama (Chibuku)

*1972* George Shaya (Dynamos)

*1973* Enerst Kamba (Dynamos)

*1974* Moses Moyo (Zimbabwe Saints)

*1975* George Shaya (Dynamos)

*1976* George Shaya (Dynamos)

*1977* George Shaya (Dynamos)

*1978* George Rollo Arcadia Utd

*1979* Shacky Tauro (CAPS United)

*1980* David Mandigora (Dynamos)

*1981* Stanley Ndunduma (CAPS United)

*1982* Japhet Mparutsa (Dynamos)

*1983* Ephert Lungu (Rio Tinto)

*1984* James Takavada (Ziscosteel)

*1985* Stanley Ndunduma (Black Rhinos)

*1986* Moses Chunga (Dynamos) l

*1987* Mercedes Sibanda (Highlanders)

*1988* Ephraim Chawanda (Zimbabwe Saints)

*1989* Masimba Dinyero (Black Mambas)

*1990* Peter Ndlovu (Highlanders)

*1990* George Nechironga (CAPS United)

*1991* Peter Ndlovu (Highlanders)

*1992* Wilfred Mugeyi (Black Aces)

*1993* Agent Sawu (Zimbabwe Saints)

*1994* Memory Mucherahowa (Dynamos)

*1995* Tauya Murewa (Dynamos)

*1996* Stewart Murisa (CAPS United)

*1997* Walter Chuma (Wankie)

*2000* Zenzo Moyo (Highlanders)

*2001* Maxwell Dube (Chapungu United)

*2002* Dazzy Kapenya (Highlanders)

*2003* Energy Murambadoro (CAPS United)

*2004* Cephas Chimedza (CAPS United)

*2005* Joseph Kamwendo [Malawi] (CAPS United)

*2006* Clemence Matawu (Motor Action)

*2007* Murape Murape (Dynamos)

*2008* Evans Chikwaikwai (Njube Sundowns)

*2009* Ramson Zhuwawo (Gunners)

*2010* Charles Sibanda (Motor Action)

*2011* Washington Arubi (Dynamos)

*2012* Denver Mukamba (Dynamos)

*2013* Tawanda Muparati (Dynamos)

*2014* Dennis Dauda (ZPC Kariba)

*2015* Danny Phiri (Chicken Inn)

*2016* Hardlife Zvirekwi (CAPS United)

*2017* Rodwell Chinyegetere (FC Platinum)

*2018* Rodwell Chinyegetere (FC Platinum)

*2019* Joel Ngodzo ( Caps United)

