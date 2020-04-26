Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says he has no intention of leaving Old Trafford in the near future.

The 29-year-old signed a new long-term deal in September that expires in June 2023. He has already spent the last nine years with the Red Devils, having joined the side from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Spaniard told the Daily Mail: “Yeah, I’m getting older. Just to be a part of this club is amazing.

“So imagine, to be nearly 10 years, it’s like a dream. It’s great to play games with this club, so I hope I can be here more years, many years.”

The keeper also shared his thoughts on the team’s recent performance.

Before the coronavirus break, United had gone on an unbeaten run stretching back to the end of January, which included eight wins from 11 games with only two goals conceded in that time.

“I think the whole team improved a lot,’ added De Gea. “We were in a good moment. I think we were in very good, top form…

“But hopefully with some players that were injured will be fit when it all starts again, so it will be a good challenge for everyone.”

