Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has revealed that professional sports teams in the country can resume training on the 18th of May.

The country’s top flight, Serie A, was temporarily suspended on March 9 in the wake of escalating cases of coronavirus in the third most populous country in Europe.

In his televised address to the nation on Sunday, Conte highlighted that athletes are free to start invdiual training on the 4th of May then move to training in groups on the 18th the same month as the authorities ease lockdown restrictions.

The minister also said that a decision on when the league would resume, will be made at a later date.

Defending champions Juventus lead proceedings in the Italian top division on 63 points, one ahead of secod-placed Lazio with 12 games remaining.

