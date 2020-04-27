Liverpool have shelved plans for their £60 million ($75m) redevelopment of Anfield due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Reds had proposed to upgrade the Anfield Road stand before the end of 2020. The construction will now take place at least twelve months from now with the earliest date for completion now in mid-2023.

In a statement released on Monday, the EPL club’s chief operating officer, Andy Hughes, said: “We have experienced a number of delays to the planned project as a direct result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Given the challenges that many sectors are facing right now, including the construction, procurement and public sectors, we are taking a responsible approach to pause the project for at least 12 months.

“The complex build programme for Anfield Road is an 18-month process and needs two clear summer close-season windows in order for it to be successful. This is why we are pausing on the project for at least 12 months so the earliest we could complete the programme is summer 2023 rather than summer 2022 as originally planned.

“Given the planning application is no longer time critical, it is our intention to submit our planning application at some stage during the next 12 months. We will use this period to review and consider options. When the football calendar and the wider delays to the construction and supply chain industries begin to plateau, we will provide further updates.”

The proposed redevelopment of the Anfield Road end would see the addition of around 7,000 new seats, taking the stadium’s capacity to 61,000.

