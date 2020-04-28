Argentina FA has declared the end of its football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The association said there will be no relegation for two seasons because of the disruption.

“We are ending the tournaments,” Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, told a local news channel, adding that the decision will be ratified officially on Tuesday.

“The idea is to restart play but when authorities allow it and with maximum security.”

The decision means the Copa Superliga, a 24-team tournament scheduled to end in a playoff in May, has been cancelled. Only one round of games had taken place when the lockdown began.

Relegation, which is decided by a complicated calculus of points per game taken over three years, will be suspended this season and next.

